Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($123.86) to €113.00 ($128.41) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 65,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,632. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

