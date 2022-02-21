Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALFNF. Cheuvreux lowered Alfen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf raised Alfen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Alfen stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. Alfen has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00.

Alfen NV is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale products, systems and services related to the electricity grid. It focuses on smart grid solutions, electronic vehicle charging equipment, and energy storage systems businesses. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Netherlands, Finland, and Belgium.

