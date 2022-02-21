Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,360 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $118.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $269.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

