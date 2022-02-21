Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 178.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $498.65 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.