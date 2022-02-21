Alkami Technology (ALKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $14.85 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72.

In other Alkami Technology news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $166,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,305 shares of company stock worth $2,688,062 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 402,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 85,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 67,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

