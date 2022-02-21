Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Given New $31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,906,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

