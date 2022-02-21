Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €243.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €243.00 ($276.14) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($319.32) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($305.68) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($312.50) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €246.77 ($280.42).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €214.10 ($243.30) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €218.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €205.41. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

