Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $38.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 136,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

