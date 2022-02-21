Alphacat (ACAT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $300,291.08 and $97,502.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alphacat has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.26 or 0.06909023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.67 or 0.99712910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051635 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

