Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of ATUS opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

