Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

