Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. 27,757,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 315,726 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $6,127,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 190,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

