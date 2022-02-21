American Campus Communities (ACC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACC opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 373,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 45.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

