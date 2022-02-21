American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

AMNB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $419.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. FMR LLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 30.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.