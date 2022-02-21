AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.67.

ABC traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $144.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,138 shares of company stock worth $21,500,618. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

