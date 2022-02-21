Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion.

AMKR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.46. 931,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,226. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,828,800. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

