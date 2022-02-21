Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.51. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

AMPH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,935. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,995 shares of company stock worth $2,553,478 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 137,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,189,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

