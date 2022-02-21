Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.