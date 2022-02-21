Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.36. 3,921,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,071. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

