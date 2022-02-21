Analysts Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARS. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cars.com by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 38,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $40,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 438,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,209. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.