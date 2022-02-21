Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $4.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.77. 2,413,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

