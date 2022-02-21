Analysts Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.46. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ModivCare.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODV. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $102.78 on Friday. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $102.36 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.82.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

