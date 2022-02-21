Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $141,115,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $102,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $217.81. 1,096,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,738. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

