Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $69.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the lowest is $69.30 million. QCR reported sales of $65.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $313.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $331.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $344.60 million, with estimates ranging from $302.40 million to $369.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 237.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $893.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.