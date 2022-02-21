Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. R1 RCM reported earnings of ($2.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

