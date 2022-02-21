Analysts Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.79). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($1.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.95. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

