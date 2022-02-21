Analysts Expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amplitude.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,140,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Battery Management Corp. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $759,925,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $995,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $54,340,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.