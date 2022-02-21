Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cerner.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,473,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,309. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $185,871,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cerner by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after buying an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

