Analysts Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.86 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $7.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. 1,224,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

