Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). eGain posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $376.98 million, a PE ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth $4,872,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth $3,276,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 1,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 76,520 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

