Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is ($0.62). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 87,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR opened at $38.80 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

