Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is ($0.62). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.
KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 87,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KYMR opened at $38.80 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
