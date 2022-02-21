Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

PERI stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $760.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Perion Network by 96.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Perion Network by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.