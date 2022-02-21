Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

PERI stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $760.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Perion Network by 96.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Perion Network by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

