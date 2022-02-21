Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edgewell Personal Care Co’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

EPC stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after buying an additional 53,785 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

