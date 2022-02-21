Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $24,702,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

