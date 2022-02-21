Analysts Set Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT at $20.00

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ATUSF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $16.19. 52,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.2242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

