Analysts Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Target Price at GBX 197.50

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197.50 ($2.67).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.45) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

