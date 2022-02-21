Analysts Set Expectations for Roblox Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Roblox in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,887 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,637 over the last quarter.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

