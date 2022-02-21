Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $275.75

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Masimo by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Masimo by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,309. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.42. Masimo has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

