Analysts Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) PT at $9.94

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.94.
A number of research firms recently commented on MRC. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after acquiring an additional 77,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after acquiring an additional 158,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,379 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
