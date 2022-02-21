Analysts Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) PT at $9.94

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRC. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after acquiring an additional 77,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after acquiring an additional 158,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,379 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $796.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.33. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.