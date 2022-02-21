Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 288.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 858,240 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after acquiring an additional 682,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Teradata by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after acquiring an additional 406,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Teradata by 13.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after buying an additional 366,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. Teradata has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

