Analyzing Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) & Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Technology and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A Mandiant 149.32% -17.57% -3.61%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Creative Technology and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Mandiant has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.88%. Given Mandiant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mandiant is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Technology and Mandiant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Technology $84.47 million 1.35 -$7.67 million N/A N/A Mandiant $483.45 million 8.70 $918.57 million $3.81 4.60

Mandiant has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Creative Technology has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mandiant beats Creative Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include super X-Fi, sound blasters, speakers, head phones and work solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe. The company was founded by Wong Hoo Sim and Kai Wa Ng in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

