Analyzing Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lekoil and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lekoil and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lekoil and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $32.92 million 0.10 -$108.05 million N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.03 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lekoil has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lekoil beats Carbon Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and Others. The company was founded by Olalekan Akinsoga Akinyanmi on December 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

