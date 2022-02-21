Analyzing Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.0% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian N/A -47.55% -24.35% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.17%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Indonesia Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.14 -$65.67 million N/A N/A Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 16.84 -$6.95 million N/A N/A

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Summary

Indonesia Energy beats Riley Exploration Permian on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

