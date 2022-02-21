Analyzing Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 3 10 2 0 1.93 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.48, suggesting a potential upside of 103.13%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Anghami.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Anghami’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $4.47 billion 2.12 $602.06 million $0.34 16.62 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 11.53% 7.98% 6.14% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Anghami on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.