Andy Pasternak Sells 1,313 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andy Pasternak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00.

HZNP stock opened at $93.37 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

