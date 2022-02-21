AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.77.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

