ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler Sells 5,989 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ANSYS stock opened at $299.57 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

