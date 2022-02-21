APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,264,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in APA were worth $69,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 35.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 1,547.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.