Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $64.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

APEMY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $57.60 on Friday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 38.35%. Research analysts expect that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.