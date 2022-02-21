Aphria (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 5.6%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. 9,609,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.55.
About Aphria (TSE:APHA)
See Also
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.